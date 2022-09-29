Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.