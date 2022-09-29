Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.95

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 1303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

