Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading 16.3% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

