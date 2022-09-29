Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 16693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Grifols Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

