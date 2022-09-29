Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 16693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
