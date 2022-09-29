Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

