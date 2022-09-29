GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 13,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.