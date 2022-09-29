GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 11,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,612. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

