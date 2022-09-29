GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 754,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

