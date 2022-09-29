GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.31. 41,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

