GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,564. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

