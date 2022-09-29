GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

