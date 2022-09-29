GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 19,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,962. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

