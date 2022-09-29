GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $20.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,678. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

