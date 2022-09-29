GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.90 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

