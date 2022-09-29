GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.90 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
