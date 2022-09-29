Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
GBAB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,095. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
