Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

GBAB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,095. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 104,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

