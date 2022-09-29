GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,475. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

