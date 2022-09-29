Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Up 2.2%

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 80,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,796,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.