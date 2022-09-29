Hall Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,645 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Down 2.4 %
SYY traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 29,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
