Hall Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 5.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.17. 253,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,714. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

