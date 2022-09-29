Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,637 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $692.49. 9,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,827. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $633.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

