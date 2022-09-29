Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in September

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the August 31st total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.
Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance
HNMUF remained flat at 1.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 163,400 shares. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52-week low of 1.90 and a 52-week high of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.90.
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.
