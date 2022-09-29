Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 220.7% in September

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

HWCPZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.