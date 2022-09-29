Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $283.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.41 and its 200 day moving average is $355.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

