Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $420,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,365 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

