Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $381.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $369.34 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

