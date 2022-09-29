Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

