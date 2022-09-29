Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

VBK opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

