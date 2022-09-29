Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

