Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

