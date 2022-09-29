Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.42 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

