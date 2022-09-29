Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $38.96.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

