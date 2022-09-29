HashBX Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $304,623.95 and approximately $613.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

