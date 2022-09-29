Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,046.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00276287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00142151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00761819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00596582 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,049,374 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

