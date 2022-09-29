HC Wainwright Trims Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Target Price to $6.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

SPRO stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $19.14.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

