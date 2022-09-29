Head to Head Contrast: Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grasim Industries and Air China's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49 Air China $12.18 billion 0.95 -$2.58 billion ($6.61) -2.42

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Air China. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18% Air China -44.03% -42.12% -9.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Grasim Industries and Air China's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grasim Industries and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Air China 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

Grasim Industries beats Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company also offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products; and fertilizers comprising neem-coated urea, soil and crop specific customised fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, and plant and soil health products under the Birla Shaktiman brand name. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement under the Birla White brand; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company is also involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 746 passenger aircraft, including business jets. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

