HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €0.25 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €40.75 ($41.58). The stock had a trading volume of 864,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.15 and its 200-day moving average is €50.26.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

