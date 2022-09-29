Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.71. 3,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

