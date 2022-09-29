Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 9,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.