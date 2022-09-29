Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

