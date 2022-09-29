Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

