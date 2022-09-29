Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hitachi Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $130.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

