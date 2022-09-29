HNP Capital LLC Acquires 17,862 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,170. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

