HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

