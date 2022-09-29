HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

