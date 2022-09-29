HNP Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

