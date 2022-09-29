HNP Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HNP Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 3,486,548 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

