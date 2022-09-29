HNP Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.64. 230,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,099. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

