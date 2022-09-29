HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE ADM traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $80.59. 92,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,420. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

