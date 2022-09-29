HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VMware by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VMware by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,085 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in VMware by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.43. 60,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,758. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

