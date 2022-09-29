HNP Capital LLC Purchases 13,388 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7,300.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 162,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

